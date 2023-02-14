1 of 6

People sit next to a destroyed house as they wait for the bodies of friends and family members to be pulled from the rubble after an earthquake in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Monday, February 13, 2023. Thousands left homeless by a massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria a week ago packed into crowded tents or lined up in the streets Monday for hot meals as the desperate search for survivors entered what was likely its last hours. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)