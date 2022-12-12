4 of 6

FILE - Traffic drives in the circle at the monument of confederate General A.P. Hill, which contains his remains, is in the middle of a traffic circle on Arthur Ashe Blvd. Jan. 6, 2022, in Richmond, Va. Work to relocate Richmond’s final city-owned Confederate monument should start this week after a judge refused a request to delay the removal of the statue of Gen. A.P. Hill from its prominent spot in Virginia's capital, an official said. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)