Democratic Republic of the Congo youth get the first steps of basic military training in Goma, eastern Congo, Monday Nov. 7, 2022. While the M23 rebels continue to gain ground, more than three thousand young volunteers have just enlisted to fight the rebels and try to stop their advance. This mobilization of young people comes after the Congolese head of state called for a general mobilization. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)