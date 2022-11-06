3 of 3

Rescuers in boats and standing in the water are seen around the tail fin of a crashed Precision Air passenger aircraft on the shores of Lake Victoria in Bukoba, in western Tanzania Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. The small passenger plane crashed Sunday morning into Lake Victoria near Bukoba airport and the company Precision Air said the flight was coming from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam, though it was not immediately clear how many people were on board. (AYO TV via AP)