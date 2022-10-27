MILAN (AP) — A man armed with a knife stabbed five people Thursday inside a shopping center south of the Italian city of Milan, killing one person, Italian media reported.
Police arrested a 46-year-old Italian man suspected in the attack, the news agency LaPresse reported.
A supermarket employee died en route to the hospital, according to the ANSA news agency. The wounded included a Spanish soccer player, Pablo Mari, who is on loan to the Serie A club Monza from Arsenal, Lapresse reported.
The motive for the attacks was unknown. Italian authorities said there were no elements to suggest terrorism, LaPresse reported.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.