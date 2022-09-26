4 of 8

Two women, one not pictured, are asked to leave the area after stopping to clash with protesters outside Kilburn Islamic Centre in London, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. The protesters were protesting against the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, who died in Iran while in police custody, was arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly violating its strictly-enforced dress code. (David Parry/PA via AP)