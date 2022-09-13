1 of 3

This photo provided by the SDIS33 fire brigade shows firemen trying to pull off a wildfire near the village of Saumos, southwestern France, Monday Sept.12, 2022. New wildfires raging in southwestern France have torn through over 1,000 hectares of land and forced the evacuation of residents amid record temperatures for September. Fires that began to rage Monday caused the evacuation of over 500 in the Gironde region. (SDIS33 via AP)