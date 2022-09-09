1 of 2

FILE - Containers block the Tienditas International Bridge, seen from Cucuta, Colombia, below, which connects with Tienditas, Venezuela, top, as the border has been partially closed for years by the Venezuelan government, Aug. 5, 2022. The presidents of Colombia and Venezuela announced on Sept. 9 that the years-long closure of their countries' shared border to cargo transport will end Sept. 26. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)