2 of 2

Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) is underway off the coast of Japan near Mt. Fuji. Antietam is on patrol in the 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, Nov. 22, 2014. The U.S. Navy is sailing the USS Antietam and the USS Chancellorsville warships through the Taiwan Strait Sunday, in the first such transit publicized since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August, at a time where tensions have kept the waterway particularly busy. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman David Flewellyn/U.S. Navy via AP)