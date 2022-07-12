2 of 4

This photo taken from video provided by Ostorozhno_novosti Telegram channel, Russian opposition activist and a municipal deputy of the Krasnoselsky district, left, is led by police at a hall of his apartment's building in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin was seen at a search at his apartment on Tuesday evening. According to Yashin's lawyer, the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case against him of spreading deliberately false information about the Russian Army. (Ostorozhno_novosti Telegram channel via AP)