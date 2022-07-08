1 of 7

Operating room technician Nikki Jordan performs an ultrasound on a patient at Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, La., Wednesday, July 6, 2022. She tells each patient, "You have the right to ask me any question. You have the right to take a picture home with you. You have the right to hear the heartbeat." "Most take a glimpse (of the ultrasound) and hand it back." Nearly two weeks after the 1973 Roe vs Wade decision was overturned, the abortion clinic is still providing abortions. But the Hope Medical Group for Women faces a looming court case on Friday that could spell an end to that. (AP Photo/Ted Jackson)