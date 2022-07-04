11 of 11

Kim Phuc waits in front of the terminal before a humanitarian flight transporting refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine to Canada, from Frederic Chopin Airport in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, July 4, 2022. Phuc, the girl in the famous 1972 Vietnam napalm attack photo, escorted 236 refugees from the war in Ukraine on a flight from Warsaw to Canada. Phuc's iconic Associated Press photo in which she runs with her napalm-scalded body exposed, was etched on the private NGO plane that is flying the refugees to the city of Regina, the capital of the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)