A Tarahumara dancer prepares to perform the traditional ritual "Pascol," before receiving the funeral procession of Jesuit priests Javier Campos Morales and Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar in Cerocahui, Chihuahua state, Mexico, Sunday, June 26, 2022. The two elderly priests and a tour guide murdered in Mexico's Sierra Tarahumara this week are the latest in a long line of activists, reporters, travelers and local residents who have been threatened or killed by criminal gangs that dominate the region. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)