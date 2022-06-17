3 of 3

A man runs up a hill on a small road in Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises on Friday, June 17, 2022. A blanket of hot air stretching from the Mediterranen to the North Sea is giving much of western Europe its first heat wave of the summer, with temperatures forecast to top 86 degrees Fahrenheit from Malaga to London on Friday. Some areas are expected to see the mercury pass 104F. Germany’s national weather service DWD predicted that the big sweat would continue over the weekend, as the heat moves eastward into central and eastern Europe. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)