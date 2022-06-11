3 of 12

Rapper Viacheslav Drofa, known as Otoy, center, trains with other militia men at a shot range outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. From the battlefronts of Ukraine comes rap music — filled with the anger and indignation of a young generation that, once the fighting is done, will certainly never forget and may never forgive.Ukrainian rapper-turned-volunteer soldier Otoy is putting the war into words and thumping baselines, tapping out lyrics under Russian shelling on his phone, with the light turned low to avoid becoming a target. It helps numb the nerve-shredding stress of combat. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)