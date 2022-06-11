2 of 2

FILE - German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser walks through the cabinet room during the weekly cabinet meeting of the German government at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on June 8, 2022. Germany says it will temporarily introduce some border controls as the country gets ready to host the Group of Seven summit later this month in the Bavarian Alps. The country’s interior ministry said in a statement Saturday, June 11, 2022 that it will increase border security from June 13-July 3. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File )