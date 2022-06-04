LONDON (AP) — Two future monarchs are set to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at a special concert in front of Buckingham Palace on Saturday, the third day of the Platinum Jubilee extravaganza marking her 70 years on the throne.

Prince Charles and Prince William, the queen’s son and grandson, are scheduled to address a live audience of 22,000 people and millions more watching on television. The event featuring Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert and Alicia Keys will take place in a temporary amphitheater built around the Victoria Memorial outside the palace.

The 96-year-old monarch isn’t expected to attend the nighttime outdoor event with rain in the forecast. Problems moving around, which the palace describes as “episodic mobility issues,” have limited the queen’s public appearances in recent months.

The sovereign opted not to attend the Epsom Derby on Saturday, the second time in as many days that her troubles in getting around have robbed crowds of a chance to see her. On Friday, the queen skipped a special service of Thanksgiving in her honor at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, were among nearly 50 members of the royal family who gathered to honor the absent head of state. It was their first public appearance in the U.K. since stepping back from royal duties two years ago.

___

