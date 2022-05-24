1 of 3

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a screen set up at a court room of the Moscow City Court via a video link from his prison colony provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service during a hearing of an appeal against his nine-year prison sentence in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. A Russian court has rejected Navalny’s appeal of a nine-year prison sentence for fraud. The Tuesday rejection means Navalny will be sent to a strict-regime prison, according to the independent news site Mediazona. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)