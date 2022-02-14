ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque arrested a man suspected of stabbing 11 people as he rode a bicycle around the city over the weekend, leaving two victims critically injured, authorities said.

The suspect was identified as Tobais Gutierrez, a 42-year-old man with a criminal history that includes federal felony offenses that range from burglary to battery and possession of a controlled substance.

He was booked into jail on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, police in New Mexico's largest city said in a statement Monday.

The stabbings appeared to have been committed at random over the course of three hours and most happened along Central Avenue, one of the city's main thoroughfares, said police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos.

One of the crime scenes included a homeless encampment and another was near a smoke shop where the suspect asked a victim for money and yelled obscenities before he started swinging a knife, according to a criminal complaint.

"There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason" to the attacks, Gallegos said.

There was no immediate information on whether Gutierrez had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

New Mexico court records show Gutierrez also had been charged over the years with drug possession and driving while intoxicated.

In 2014, Gutierrez failed to appear in court for driving on a revoked license, records show. He responded to the court with a handwritten note saying that he was in federal custody in another county and that he was making an effort to better himself while incarcerated.

His federal prison sentence stemmed from a case in which he entered a tribal casino north of Albuquerque while carrying a revolver and ammunition.

Authorities said Gutierrez got into an altercation with a casino security officer, dropped the revolver, got into a vehicle and led police on a chase through a suburb until he crashed and was found hiding.

Records show he was released from federal custody in 2020.

The first stabbing report came in Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. Officers responded to a scene downtown and found a man suffering a laceration to his hand. Other stabbings happened outside the smoke shop near the University of New Mexico, an apartment building and outside a convenience store where officers found two people with neck wounds.

The witnesses all identified a man on a bike armed with a large knife.

The victims were taken to different hospitals and while two suffered critical injuries, all of those hospitalized were in stable condition, police said. Some were treated for their injuries and released.

