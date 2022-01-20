DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Long-haul carrier Emirates said Thursday it would resume its Boeing 777 flights to the U.S. amid an ongoing dispute over the rollout of new 5G services there.

Emirates said its Boeing 777 service to Chicago, Dallas Fort Worth, Miami, Newark, Orlando and Seattle would resume Friday.

Flights to Boston, Houston and San Francisco, which saw Emirates deploy its Airbus A380 jumbo jet, will resume Boeing 777 flights on Saturday.

Tim Clark, Emirates president, apologized in a statement but warned that American officials had come up with only a “temporary reprieve” for the situation.

“A long-term resolution would be required,” he said.

