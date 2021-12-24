4 of 11

Jose Ivanildo, who lost the use of his legs due to infantile paralysis, uses a skate board as he begs for money at a traffic light dressed as Santa Claus in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. The 48-year-old, known as "Ivanildo do Skate," said that the COVID-19 pandemic has made people scared to open their windows. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)