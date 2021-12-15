4 of 8

Franz-Arthur MacElhone, great-grandson of Harry MacElhone, points to an article at Harry's Bar in Paris, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Harry's Bar in Paris is celebrating the 100th birthday of the Bloody Mary, the vodka-tomato juice cocktail believed to have been invented in the iconic bar in 1921. The centenary events this week come as a welcome respite from winter gloom and spreading worries about the omicron virus variant. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)