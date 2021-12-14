5 of 5

In this image released by the Hungarian Police, a destroyed vehicle at the site of a fatal crash in Morahalom, Hungary, early Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. Police in Hungary say seven migrants have been killed and three others injured when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a house while fleeing a police stop. The accident occurred just before midnight near the center of Morahalom, a town of around 6,000 people less than five miles from Hungary’s border with Serbia. (Hungarian Police via AP)