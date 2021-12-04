5 of 9

Xu Lin, left, vice minister of the Publicity Department of the Central Committee of China's Communist Party, speaks as Xu Yousheng, vice minister of the United Front Work Department of the Central Committee listens during a press conference at the State Council Information Office in Beijing, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. China's Communist Party took American democracy to task on Saturday, sharply criticizing a global democracy summit being hosted by President Joe Biden next week and extolling the virtues of its governing system. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)