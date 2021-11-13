2 of 13

John Kerry, United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate speaks on the phone outside the Chinese delegation office at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Going into overtime, negotiators at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow are still trying to find common ground on phasing out coal, when nations need to update their emission-cutting pledges and, especially, on money. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)