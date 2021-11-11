13 of 14

People dressed in hedgehog costumes stand in front of the Cologne Cathedral when tens of thousands carnival revellers celebrate the start of the carnival season in the streets of Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. After carnival was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year only vaccinated or recovered revellers with tickets were allowed to attend the celebrations on Cologne's central square. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)