Soccer fans hang banners in the empty stands of the Alfredo Beranger Stadium before their team's match against Club Atletico Alvarado in Lomas de Zamora, Argentina, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. Few places in the world have soccer fans more passionate than those in Argentina, and few have been so long denied a live view of their teams due to the pandemic. It's been 20 months since the government banned spectators at stadiums. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)