This photo provided by the U.S. Department of the Interior shows Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and her now husband, Skip Sayre, on their wedding day on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 in New Mexico. According to an Interior Department spokeswoman, guests had to be vaccinated to attend and wore masks per CDC and New Mexico guidelines. (Courtesy of the U.S. Department of the Interior via AP)