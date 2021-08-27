MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Nora was expected to brush along past Mexico's Pacific Coast as a hurricane over the weekend ahead of a possible strike on the Los Cabos resorts at the tip of the Baja California Peninsula.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm could bring dangerous flash floods and mudslides through the weekend as it runs parallel along the coast, likely coming closest at point below the Puerto Vallarta region on Saturday. It was projected to reach the Los Cabos region on Monday.

On Friday morning, Nora was centered about 240 miles (390 kilometers) south-southwest of the port city of Lazaro Cardenas, and it was heading to the west-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).

Nora had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and it was expected to reach hurricane force on Saturday afternoon. It was a big system, with tropical storm-force winds extending as far as 230 miles (370 kilometers) from the center.

The hurricane center said the storm could dump 8-12 inches (20 to 30 centimeters) of rain over the central Mexican coast, with isolated maximums of up to 20 inches (50 centimeters).

