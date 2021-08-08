6 of 8

An airview of the Byas-Kuel village after a wild fire, in Russia Far East, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. A fire engulfed dozens of houses in the village of Byas-Kuel, and all village residents were evacuated, according to the local task force dealing with the emergency. Wildfires in Russia's vast Siberia region are endangering a dozen villages and prompted evacuations and other emergency precautions. Officials said 93 active forest fires burned across 1.1 million hectares (2.8 million acres) of Sakha-Yakutia in northeastern Siberia. (NewsYkt via AP)