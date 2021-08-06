7 of 11

Esmeralda Millan, who survived an acid attack by her ex-partner three years ago when she was 23, poses for a portrait at her grandmother's home in the state of Puebla, Mexico, Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Millan's attacker was arrested and jailed on charges of attempted femicide the same year of the attack, which has forced her to have 43 operations to regain some mobility, and awaits another on her eye. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)