7 of 10

Women sunbathe in a park in front of a block of apartments in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, July 10, 2021. People in Spain are trying to stay as cool as possible as forecasts showed weekend temperatures could rise above 40 degrees Celsius, or 104 degrees Fahrenheit, in large parts of the Iberian Peninsula. The heat will scorch southcentral Spain on Saturday before spreading east over the next two days. Only a segment Spain's northern Atlantic coast is expected to be spared. (AP Photo/Paul White)