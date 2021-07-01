1 of 6

Krispy Kreme CEO Mike Tattersfield, center, applauds during the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Opening Bell, Thursday, July 1, 2021 in New York. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company, known for its glazed doughnuts, priced its initial public offering of 29.4 million shares at $17 a piece. That's well below the $21 to $24 it was seeking. It raised $500 million and plans to use proceeds to pay down debt. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)