Firefighter are seen in from of flames as fire burns during a wildfire near the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece, late Wednesday, May 19, 2021. A large wildfire west of Athens damaged homes and prompted evacuations as it tore through rugged forest terrain. Fire Service officials said eight water-dropping planes and three helicopters were involved to try and contain the blaze some 70 kilometers (45 miles) west of Athens, outside the resort town of Loutraki. (AP Photo/Valerie Gache)