JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on confrontations between Israelis and Palestinians as Israel signals a widening military campaign:

JERUSALEM — The head of Israel's emergency service says one person has been killed and one seriously wounded by an anti-tank missile fired from the Gaza Strip.

Eli Bein of Magen David Adom said the Wednesday morning attack hit a jeep. Israeli media reported the assault Wednesday morning.

The attack came after a night of deadly exchanges of rocket fire between Israel and Palestinians. It was an abrupt escalation of weeks of tension with roots in disputed Jerusalem.

