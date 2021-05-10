3 of 10

France's minister for citizenship issues, Marlene Schiappa, right, and General commander of the Paris Firefighters Brigade Jean-Marie Gontier, right, pose with a math teacher-volunteer fighter, Marion Dehecq, center, after she received a bronze medal for courage and dedication as she used CPR to save the life of a jogger, during a ceremony at the Paris fire service headquarters in Paris, France, Monday, May 10, 2021. The jogger's wife, Paris-based Associated Press journalist Lori Hinnant, helped identify the anonymous rescuer by putting up thank-you signs in Monceau Park, where her husband Peter Sigal went into cardiac arrest on April 28. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, pool)