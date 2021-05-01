1 of 13

Christian pilgrims hold candles as they gather during the ceremony of the Holy Fire at Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and rose from the dead, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Saturday, May 1, 2021. Hundreds of Christian worshippers took use of Israel's easing of coronavirus restrictions Saturday and packed a Jerusalem church revered as the site of Jesus' crucifixion and resurrection for an ancient fire ceremony ahead of Orthodox Easter. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)