After four straight quarters of sales declines, Starbucks returned to growth in the January-March period.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said its sales rose 11% to $6.7 billion in the quarter. That was just shy of Wall Street’s forecast revenue of $6.78 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Starbucks said its net income more than doubled to $659.4 million, or 56 cents per share. That beat Wall Street’s forecast of 53 cents.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.