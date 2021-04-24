5 of 7

The bodies of deportees from Van who died of typhus and various other diseases, pictured in a forest near the Mother See of Etchmiadzin, about 25 kilometers (15 miles) from the Armenian capital of Yerevan, in the summer of 1915. Historians estimate that, in the last days of the Ottoman Empire, up to 1.5 million Armenians were killed by Ottoman Turks in what is widely regarded as the first genocide of the 20th century. Armenians have long pushed for the deaths to be recognized as genocide. While Turkey concedes that many died in that era, it rejects the term genocide, saying the death toll is inflated. Armenia on Saturday formally observes Genocide Remembrance Day, marking the start of the killings in 1915. (Armenian Genocide Museum/PAN Photo via AP)