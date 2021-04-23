PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors have opened a terrorism investigation into the fatal stabbing of a police officer inside her police station.

The assailant was shot and killed by officers nearby.

The national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said it has taken over the case, opening an investigation into murder of a person of public authority in relation with a terrorist group. Officials at the prosecutor’s office would not provide further details.

The identity of the attacker was not released.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

PARIS (AP) — A French police officer was stabbed to death inside her police station Friday near the historic Rambouillet chateau outside Paris, and fellow officers shot and killed the suspected attacker at the scene, authorities said.

The identity and motive of the assailant were not immediately clear, a national police spokesperson told The Associated Press. The police officer was a 49-year-old administrative employee in the station, the spokesperson said.

Investigators were looking into whether there might have been a link to terrorism, but the anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office said it is not currently involved in the investigation.

“We are in a state of astoundment,” Karl Olive, vice president of the regional council, said on BFM television.

The attack took place southwest of Paris just inside the police station in a quiet residential area of the town of Rambouillet, about 750 meters (yards) from a former royal estate that is sometimes used for international peace negotiations. Police cordons ringed the area after the stabbing.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and other top officials visited the scene of the attack to show their support for police.

France has seen deadly attacks against police in the past, including some by Islamic extremists.

