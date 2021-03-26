2 of 10

Students chant slogans from inside a police van after they were detained during a rally outsider a courthouse in Istanbul, Friday, March 26, 2021. Turkish police detained dozens of people who assembled in a show of solidarity with 12 students who were taken into custody the previous day for unfurling rainbow flags. Students and faculty at Istanbul's prestigious Bogazici University have been demonstrating since January against Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's appointment of a new rector who has links to his ruling party. Several clashes have broken out with police since then.(AP Photo)