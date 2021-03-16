2 of 5

In this photo taken on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 and provided by Bulgaria's Interior Ministry, a police officer holds items used to print counterfeit money at a printing office in a university, in Sofia. Bulgarian authorities say police seized high-quality forged banknotes produced at a printing office at a university in the capital. In a joint operation with the U.S. Secret Service, Bulgarian police detained two people and seized a printing machine and equipment for printing money, along with large amounts of counterfeit U.S. dollar and euro notes. (Bulgarian Interior Ministry via AP)