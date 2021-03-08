8 of 12

Female police officers block the way to protesters during an attempted march to mark International Women's Day in Istanbul, Monday, March 8, 2021.Thousands of people joined the march to denounce violence against women in Turkey, where more than 400 women were killed last year. The demonstrators are demanding strong measures to stop attacks on women by former partners or family members as well as government commitment to a European treaty on combatting violence against women. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)