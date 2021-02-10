1 of 8

This photo provided by Bayeux townhall shows a technician working on a tablet on the digital version of the tapestry in Bayeux, Normandy, on Jan.8 2020. The world-famous Bayeux Tapestry maybe off limits to visitors as the pandemic has shuttered French museums, but its keepers in the small town of Bayeux in Normandy are putting a digital version out online so the public can enjoy its fabled cloth from the safety of home.(Ville de Bayeux via AP)