1 of 9

Migrants warm themselves around a fire at the Lipa camp outside Bihac, Bosnia, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 202, after hundreds failed to be relocated from the burnt-out tent camp in the northwest of the country. The migrants were supposed on Tuesday to be transferred from the much-criticized Lipa camp to a new location in the central part of the country, but have instead spent some 24 hours in buses before being told on Wednesday afternoon to disembark and return to the now empty camp site. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic)