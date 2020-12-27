The Latest on Week 16 in the NFL (all times EST):

___

1:30 p.m.

Tom Brady has returned LeBron James’ shout-out on Twitter.

James congratulated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback after Brady’s 33-yard touchdown toss to Rob Gronkowski on Saturday, writing “Helluva pitch and catch right there! @TomBrady to @RobGronkowski! SHEESH!!”

A day later, Brady responded with a 2010 AP Photo of James about to dunk the ball in a game at Milwaukee with teammate Dwyane Wade reacting.

Brady led the Bucs past Detroit 47-7, which ended Tampa Bay’s long playoff drought that dated back to the 2007 NFC wild card round.

Brady will be making his 12th consecutive playoff appearance.

Brady's old team, the New England Patriots, are missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

--Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.

___

1:15 p.m.

It’s Week 16 and 19 teams still have hopes of reaching Tampa for Super Bowl 55 of Feb. 7, including the Philadelphia Eagles who have won just four games this season.

Buffalo, Kansas City and Pittsburgh have already clinched spots in the AFC playoffs.

In the NFC, Green Bay, New Orleans, Tampa Bay and Seattle are in.

There are only two first-round byes this year and the Chiefs could clinch the AFC’s top seed with a win over Atlanta.

The Packers could clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win Sunday night against the Titans and a Seattle loss or tie. The Seahawks play the Rams.

___

12:45 p.m.

There are 11 NFL games on Sunday’s slate, the third of four consecutive days of action in Week 16.

The Saints, Buccaneers, 49ers and Dolphins have already won this weekend with Tampa Bay securing a playoff berth with a 47-7 whipping of the Detroit Lions on Saturday.

The last time the Buccaneers made the playoffs was in 2007.

The playoff picture could come into greater focus Sunday with several teams trying to reach the postseason, including the Cleveland Browns, who haven’t reached the playoffs since 2002.

Playoff berths are also on the line for the Colts and Titans in the AFC and the Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks and Washington in the NFC.

Washington's last trip to the playoffs came in 2015.

___

