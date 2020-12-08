4 of 13

People hold placards as they stage a protest against the Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi by the National Assembly in Paris, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged Monday "disagreements" with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi over human rights, but said it will not prevent France from reaching economic and defense deals with the North African country, which has seen the heaviest crackdown on dissent in its modern history. Placard in the center reads, 'urgent human rights in Egypt.' (AP Photo/Michel Euler)