2 of 7

FILE - In this file photo taken on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, a journalist looks at a ruined Tigranakert, Armenian city dating back to the Hellenistic period, in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. In marked contrast to the thorough destruction of Agdam city, ethnic Armenians have taken assiduous care of one of their major historical sites in the province. The foundations of ancient Tigranakert, some two millennia old, have undergone archaeological excavation and some of what has been found placed in an 18th century fortress. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, file)