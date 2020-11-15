3 of 9

Belarusian riot police block demonstrators gather to honor 31-year-old Raman Bandarenka, who died Thursday at a Minsk hospital after several hours of surgery due to serious injuries, during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Protests have rocked Belarus since the August election that official results say gave Lukashenko a sixth term in office but that opponents and some polls workers claim were manipulated. (AP Photo)