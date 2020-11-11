BERLIN (AP) — German authorities on Wednesday offered a 100,000-euro ($118,000) reward for information leading to the arrest of a group of burglars who made off with 6.5 million euros ($7.7 million) in cash from a customs office near the Dutch border earlier this month.

A witness reported hearing a loud noise on Nov. 1 at the customs building in Emmerich am Rhein at around 6 a.m., and then seeing three darkly-dressed men with black caps loading a white van nearly five hours later.

Another similarly clad man was seen in the area and a witness took his photo, which police in nearby Kleve published along with the reward details.

According to police, the three drilled through a cellar wall in the customs office from the neighboring building and were able to make off with the money, which was stored in so-called safe bags.

The van used in the getaway had Kleve license plates, police said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.